Bauchi Pilgrim Dies While Praying On Mount Arafat

A solemn atmosphere enveloped the Bauchi State Hajj delegation following the death of one of its pilgrims, Abdullahi Adamu, who passed away on Mount Arafat during the 2025 Arafat Day observance in Saudi Arabia.

Naija News reports that Adamu, a native of Ganjuwa Local Government Area, died while standing in prayer, surrounded by millions of fellow worshippers at one of the holiest moments of the Islamic pilgrimage.

The Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board confirmed Adamu’s death in a statement issued on Thursday, expressing heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and the people of Ganjuwa.

According to the Board, the late pilgrim died in a state of devotion during one of the most spiritually revered moments of the Hajj.

“All necessary arrangements for his burial were carried out in accordance with Islamic rites and Saudi Arabian Hajj regulations,” the Board noted.

Executive Secretary of the Bauchi Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdulrahman Idris, described Adamu’s passing as a deeply emotional moment for the entire Bauchi pilgrim community.

“This is a deeply emotional loss, not only for his family but for the entire Bauchi pilgrim community. To die on Arafat Day, in a state of Ihram and prayer, is regarded in Islam as a most honorable and blessed end,” Idris said.