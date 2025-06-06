APC Sends Message To Governor Umo Eno After Defection

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, to the party and assured him of total cooperation.

The position of the APC was made known in a statement on Friday issued by the party’s National Secretary, Felix Morka.

The statement said APC is delighted at the news of Eno’s decision to join the party and is confident that the decision would result in greater progress for the people of Akwa Ibom.

Morka added that the APC looks forward to working with Eno in realizing the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Our great Party assures the Governor of its fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family, as we continue to grow the Party and work together towards the full realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the good and benefit of all Nigerians,” the statement read in part.

Naija News recalls that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eno defected on Friday at a ceremony in Uyo, the state capital, which was attended by the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, other APC Governors and chieftains of the ruling party.