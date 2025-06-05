‘Your Statement Is A Disgusting Abomination’ – Bode George Knocks Wike For Denying PDP’s Role In Political Career

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has condemned Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over a comment asserting that the main opposition party did not shape his political career.

Naija News reports that George, during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, described Wike’s statement as a disgusting abomination, emphasising that the PDP is a strong and enduring political party that remains steadfast despite challenges.

The PDP chieftain highlighted Wike’s rise to prominence within the PDP, noting that the party had supported his career, including his tenure as governor of Rivers State.

He emphasised that Wike’s comments were not only ungrateful but also shortsighted.

George urged Wike to reflect on the transient nature of life and power, citing William Shakespeare’s Macbeth: “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more.

“The comment of the young man (Wike) because he is the same age as my first son, to me it’s a disgusting abomination.

“You are now saying that it is the individual that has the capacity, but my young man, look, if you see any ballot box, did you see the names of any individuals written on the ballot papers?”

Speaking further, the former military Governor of Osun State stressed that the PDP is a collective entity owned by its members, with rules and regulations guiding its operations.

He emphasised that the party’s Board of Trustees is responsible for ensuring that members adhere to the party’s principles.

He added, “Our party is not like APC, owned by an individual. Our party was established with rules and regulations. There’s no individual who owns this party (PDP).

“We own the party, we own the assets and the liabilities of the party. When people start to misbehave, it is the responsibility of the members of the board of trustees to knock everybody back in line.

“I don’t want to waste my time talking about Wike, as I had told you, that is a disgusting abomination… I would like to talk about our party – the future of our party, the strength of our party and the need to convince Nigerians that this our party is in a much better position to handle the problems that are plaguing every Nigerian.”