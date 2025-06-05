‘You wouldn’t Have Been President Without Me’ – Elon Musk Fires Trump As ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Feud Escalates

The ongoing spat between tech billionaire Elon Musk and former U.S. President Donald Trump took a fresh turn on Thursday, as Musk responded sharply to Trump’s recent criticism of his stance on the now-controversial “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Naija News reports that Elon Musk had recently exited Trump administration where he headed the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Such Ingratitude” — Musk Hits Back

Taking to his social media platform, X, Musk wrote: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude.”

The remark came after Trump accused Musk of hypocrisy for criticizing the bill, despite allegedly being fully aware of its contents.

Trump: “He Had No Problem with It”

While addressing reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he was “very disappointed” by Musk’s change in tone.

“Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people. He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it,” Trump said.

“All of a sudden, he had a problem. And he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate.”

“Passed in the Dead of Night” — Musk Denies Knowledge of Bill

Musk swiftly rejected Trump’s version of events, claiming the bill was rushed through without his knowledge or input.

“This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it,” Musk posted on X.

The exchange is the latest episode in the feud between Musk and Trump, both high-profile figures in American politics and business.

While Musk has previously backed Republican policies, his criticisms of government EV mandates and legislation have recently drawn Trump’s ire, further straining their relationship.