Wike’s Cross-Party Rise Under Tinubu Deserves Academic Research – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has called on Nigerian political scientists to study the political trajectory of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing his sustained relevance across party lines as a phenomenon worthy of scholarly attention.

Speaking on Thursday during the 2025 OAU Distinguished Personality Lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, the monarch marvelled at how Wike, a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged as a key figure in the administration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Ooni said, “For your career, I will particularly say that I give a very strong honour to the father of the nation, President Bola Tinubu. You belong to a different political party and yet are able to work together.

“You are part of this government. It’s still a mystery; I don’t even know how it happened. For me, it is something that universities should be studying, and I mean it — it’s very important.”

The traditional ruler added, “Hate him, like him; what will be, will be. He (Wike) is a politician to be studied. I don’t know how he’s been actively relevant for 20 years.”

Despite political divisions, Oba Ogunwusi praised Wike’s audacity and resilience, noting that his influence could not be ignored.

Ooni said, “Though not everybody would like you, some of us have a lot of respect for you because of your fearlessness.

“Nigeria is for all of us, and you are playing your part and making history.”

Wike, who governed Rivers State from 2015 to 2023, was appointed FCT Minister in August 2023 by President Tinubu, a decision that raised eyebrows within the PDP and drew criticism from party stalwarts who accused him of betraying the party.

The minister has openly backed Tinubu’s administration and recently declared his support for the President’s 2027 re-election bid, further fuelling accusations of anti-party behaviour.

While party elders such as Sule Lamido and Bode George have called for disciplinary action, Wike has dared the party leadership to expel him.