Wike Speaks On Cabal Controlling Tinubu’s Government

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is firmly in control of his administration, dismissing speculations that a cabal is pulling strings behind the scenes.

Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State, made the assertion on Thursday while delivering the 2025 OAU Distinguished Personality Lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Naija News reports that he praised Tinubu’s decisiveness and leadership, stating that the President is demonstrating firm control of governance and not allowing shadow influences.

“He has shown that he has the courage. Under Tinubu, there is nothing like cabal. This is a president that is in charge,” he said.

The FCT Minister took a swipe at previous administrations, saying they lacked the political will to take bold economic decisions. According to him, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan could not muster the courage to end fuel subsidies or unify the country’s exchange rates.

“So many people would still be benefitting from fuel subsidy fraud if Tinubu had not removed it,” he added.

Despite acknowledging that Nigeria has underachieved since independence, Wike maintained that the nation still holds the potential for greatness if the right leadership and systems are put in place.

“Though Nigeria has underperformed in the last six decades since independence, and all imaginable fault lines are cracking, the nation can still rise and blaze in glory,” he said.

He emphasised the need to rebuild trust and reinforce national unity, noting that nation-building must be deliberate and inclusive.

“The desired Nigeria won’t fall from heaven. It will require vision, sacrifice, hard work and purpose. Let us leave for the next generation resolves and not regrets,” Wike urged.

Taking a jab at critics calling for his removal as minister, Wike questioned their sense of judgment and defended his capacity to deliver in office.

“Something is wrong with those who say I lack the capacity to deliver,” he declared.

He also stood firm on his stance that ground rent defaulters in Abuja must fulfill their financial obligations.

“Ground rent debtors must pay their outstanding debts. Heaven will not fall if they do so,” he said defiantly.

The lecture drew an array of dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue), among others.