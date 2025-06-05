VIP Owners Rush To Presidency As FG Grounds 60 Private Jets

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has commenced the grounding of about 60 private jets across the country in a bold move to recover billions of naira in unpaid import duties.

The action, which took effect quietly on Monday, was confirmed on Wednesday by Customs officials, who said the enforcement is targeting both individually and corporately owned luxury aircraft.

Sources confirmed to Punch that private jet hangars at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja were sealed as part of the operation.

Among the affected aircraft are high-end models including the Bombardier BD-700 Global 6000, BD-700 Global 6500, and BD-700 Global 7500 series.

The move follows months of failed appeals to jet owners to validate their aircraft and settle their outstanding duties through a verification exercise initiated in October 2024.

Speaking to Punch, NCS spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, confirmed the operation and insisted that the service is simply executing its statutory duty.

He said, “Yes, enforcement has started. The aircraft are grounded for the non-payment of customs duty, and as soon as they come over to regularise their payment and give what is due to Nigerians, they will get it back.”

Maiwada recalled that the Customs had issued several warnings and extended the verification deadline multiple times before moving to enforce compliance.

He added, “We issued a statement when we started the verification, and we extended the period and even ‘over extended the period’, now that we are acting, everyone already knows our reason. We just have to enforce, we have to collect revenue for Nigerians so that it will be used for Nigerians.

“Now that we have grounded them, they will have to comply. We are hopeful and we know that they will comply,

Jet Owners Lobbying for Reprieve.”

Sources within the aviation and customs sectors disclosed that some aircraft owners, ranging from top bank executives to oil and gas magnates, have started lobbying the Presidency and other influential offices for intervention.

One commercial bank is reportedly committed to settling its dues by next Tuesday, while another institution is negotiating with Customs through intermediaries. An energy firm reportedly owning three jets has also made commitments to pay within the coming week.

The Federal Government had first revealed plans to ground the jets in October 2024. However, the operation was delayed due to multiple lawsuits.