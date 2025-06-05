Transfer Updates: Sancho, Gordon, Sesko, McKenna, Elliott, Maignan, Others

Europe’s elite clubs are wasting no time reshaping their squads for the upcoming season as the summer transfer window temporarily opens.

With speculation mounting, targets being identified, and negotiations already underway, the transfer landscape is heating up rapidly.

Aston Villa Eye Sancho Move

Aston Villa have entered the race to sign England international Jadon Sancho, 25, who spent the latter part of the season on loan at Chelsea from Manchester United. The winger’s future remains uncertain, but Villa’s interest signals a potential Premier League tug-of-war. (Source: Teamtalk)

Newcastle Target Burnley’s Trafford

Newcastle United have identified Burnley’s James Trafford as their primary goalkeeper target this summer. The 22-year-old England shot-stopper has impressed despite Burnley’s struggles. (Source: Times – subscription required)

Liverpool Dismiss Diaz Exit Rumours

Liverpool have no intention of selling Colombian winger Luis Diaz, 28, and have reportedly received no formal offers. Despite links to Barcelona and Saudi side Al-Nassr, the Reds are holding firm. (Source: Times – subscription required)

Anthony Gordon on Liverpool’s Radar

Should Luis Diaz depart, Liverpool are seriously considering Newcastle’s £80-million-rated Anthony Gordon, 24, as a direct replacement. The England international has had a standout season with the Magpies. (Source: Teamtalk)

Sesko Sparks Bidding Battle

Liverpool, now under Arne Slot’s leadership, are ready to compete with Arsenal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The 22-year-old Slovenia international has attracted a £67m bid from the Gunners. (Source: TBR Football)

Elliott Could Head to Serie A

Harvey Elliott may be heading to Italy, with a Serie A switch appearing most likely should the 22-year-old English midfielder leave Anfield this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Everton Must Activate Barry’s Clause

Everton’s pursuit of Villarreal’s Thierno Barry hinges on meeting the French striker’s €40m (£33.7m) release clause. The club faces a significant financial decision if they are to proceed. (Source: Teamtalk)

Chelsea Stall on Maignan Fee

Chelsea are reportedly reluctant to meet AC Milan’s £25m valuation for 29-year-old French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, casting doubt on any imminent move. (Source: Standard)

Brentford Line Up McKenna as Contingency

Brentford are closely monitoring Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna as a potential successor to Thomas Frank, should he leave to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. (Source: Football Insider)

Onyedika Attracts Premier League and Serie A Interest

West Ham have made initial contact with Club Brugge over Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika, 24. However, AC Milan’s interest could complicate negotiations. (Source: TBR Football)

City and Barcelona Monitor Arsenal Wonderkid

Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal’s highly-rated 15-year-old English midfielder Max Dowman, signalling major interest in the next generation. (Source: FootballTransfers)