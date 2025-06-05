Transfer: Lookman, Simon, Arokodare, Onyedika, Dessers Attract European Interest

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is pushing hard for the signature of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman as part of the club’s summer transfer plans.

Lookman, currently at Atalanta, is on the radar of several top clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Atletico Madrid.

However, reports from Barca Times suggest that Flick has personally informed the board of his desire to bring the 27-year-old to the Camp Nou.

Since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig three years ago, Lookman has notched 52 goals and 25 assists in 118 appearances.

He gained further prominence with a memorable hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in last season’s UEFA Europa League final, helping Atalanta lift the trophy.

With just one year left on his contract, Atalanta are demanding €60 million for the in-form winger.

West Ham and AC Milan Eye Onyedika as Midfield Reinforcement

Raphael Onyedika, the dynamic Nigerian midfielder at Club Brugge, has emerged as a key target for West Ham United, who are bracing for the potential departure of Tomas Soucek.

According to TBR Football, the Hammers are actively monitoring Onyedika’s situation.

AC Milan are also interested, identifying the 24-year-old as a possible replacement for Tijjani Reijnders, who is set to join Manchester City.

Onyedika impressed during the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League campaign and has two years remaining on his contract. He is reportedly open to a summer move.

Emotional Farewell? Moses Simon Hints at Nantes Exit

FC Nantes winger Moses Simon has sparked transfer speculation after sharing a heartfelt message on social media, possibly signaling the end of his five-year tenure with the French side.

Simon, who reached 201 appearances for Nantes this season, was instrumental despite the club’s struggles. He recorded 8 goals and 10 assists in Ligue 1 and was crowned the league’s top dribbler with 65 successful take-ons.

Premier League side Everton are reportedly keen on the Nigerian international and have been tracking him since April.

Though Nantes value Simon at €15 million, his current market value stands at €12 million. Sources suggest Simon is ready for a new challenge and has instructed his agents to secure a move to England.

Genk Demand Premium for Hotshot Arokodare Amid Bayern and Benfica Interest

KRC Genk are standing firm on their valuation of Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare, who topped the Belgian League scoring charts with 21 goals and clinched the Ebony Shoe as the best African player in Belgium.

Genk president Peter Croonen insists the club will not consider any offers below the €18 million they received for Paul Onuachu last year.

“We want much more,” Croonen said on TVL Sportcafé, emphasizing Genk’s strong financial position and no pressure to sell.

Arokodare, 24, has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Benfica, and sporting director Dimitri De Condé revealed there is immense broker interest.

“I estimate the chance of a possible departure of our top scorer at 99 per cent,” De Condé said, adding that while no formal offer has been made, the demand is overwhelming.

Arokodare recently starred for Nigeria at the Unity Cup in the UK and will be part of the squad facing Russia in an upcoming friendly on Friday.

Dessers Confirms Greek Interest After Record-Setting Season at Rangers

Cyriel Dessers has confirmed he’s being targeted by Greek Super League giants Olympiacos and AEK Athens following an outstanding season with Rangers.

The 30-year-old Super Eagles striker ended the 2024-2025 season as the top scorer in the Scottish Premier League with 18 league goals and 29 in all competitions. Dessers was also pivotal in Nigeria’s Unity Cup triumph.

Speaking to Voetbalkrant, Dessers acknowledged the interest: “With my statistics, it’s normal that there’s interest. I’ve also heard that AEK Athens and Olympiacos want to talk, but for now, I just want to enjoy my holiday.”

His future remains uncertain, but interest is mounting for a forward clearly in demand after a career-best season.