Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 5th June, 2025

The presiding overseer of the Global Community Citadel Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has disclosed that his discussions with President Bola Tinubu focused on national issues and how to make the country better.

The clergyman disclosed this while speaking to journalists after a visit to the President at his residence in Lagos on Wednesday.

Pastor Bakare said his vision is to have a Nigeria that works during his lifetime, and he shared his observations with the person in charge and prayed for God’s wisdom in executing the best for the country.

Naija News reports Bakare refused to disclose the specifics of his discussions with Tinubu, but said he was received well by the President, and it is now left to the President to take the final decisions on the suggestions made during their discussion.

Pastor Bakare prayed for God’s help and wisdom for President Tinubu in leading the country.

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, located in Akure, has confirmed the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, rejecting several petitions that contested his victory in the polls held on November 16, 2024.

In a ruling issued on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, that extended for more than eight hours, the three-member tribunal, led by Justice Benson Ogubu, dismissed the petition submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

In his petition, the PDP candidate claimed there were extensive irregularities and requested the annulment of the election results.

The tribunal also rejected similar petitions from other political parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), and African Alliance (AA), all of which questioned the validity of the election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after winning in all 18 local government areas of the state.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has accused President Bola Tinubu of paying fuel subsidy through the “backdoor”.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday, Tanko stated that the incumbent administration’s major problem is the inability to tell the citizenry the truth.

He lamented that the government led by President Bola Tinubu has failed to do well since assuming office in 2023.

According to Tanko, “We are not talking about an inflation rate of 34 percent in terms of income and expenditures of Nigerians.

“You don’t need anybody to tell you if this government has done good or not, all you need to do is visit your kitchen including those in government.

“They should look at what they are able to get at the moment and compare with what they would have had before, then you will see the vast difference.

“Or they should ask their wives what they were given to use in purchasing, then you will see a dwindling economy.

“As of today, the fuel subsidy that was said to have been removed is still being paid through the back door. So where is the justification.

“The major problem this particular government has is the inability to tell the Nigerian people the truth.”

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday visited Mokwa, Niger State, following the devastating flood that left over 200 people dead, homes destroyed and hundreds displaced.

Naija News reports that the disaster, which occurred on May 29, 2025, has been described as one of the worst in the state’s history.

It claimed over 200 lives, affected 503 households, and displaced more than 3,000 residents. The flood also caused extensive infrastructure damage, with three major bridges submerged and destroyed, creating major logistical challenges for rescue and relief efforts.

Shettima, who was received at the state capital by government officials, proceeded directly to the affected areas, where he commiserated with victims and pledged urgent support from the Federal Government.

The Vice President emphasized that the Tinubu-led administration was fully committed to delivering immediate aid, including food, shelter, and healthcare, while also coordinating with the state government to rehabilitate essential infrastructure.

He urged federal agencies to speed up delivery of relief materials and begin prompt assessments for rebuilding roads, homes, and critical facilities destroyed in the flood.

State officials praised Shettima’s prompt arrival, calling it a “clear signal” of the Federal Government’s responsiveness and empathy.

A fresh wave of political tension appears to be brewing within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the early endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027 by key party figures.

The endorsement, spearheaded by PGF Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has stirred discontent among party loyalists and heightened speculation over the possibility of automatic tickets for select lawmakers.

Amid the rising expectation of ticket guarantees, tensions have surfaced in states like Delta, where Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire PDP structure recently defected to the APC.

According to Guardian, longstanding members fear being sidelined, with some asking whether the party will now sacrifice its “landlords”—those who built the party—for new entrants.

Similarly, lawmakers who defected from opposition parties have allegedly begun lobbying for automatic renomination, citing loyalty and service. However, many APC grassroots members have kicked back, insisting the party must uphold competitive primaries.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated Al-Mustapha Haruna Jokolo as the 19th Emir of Gwandu, bringing to a close a protracted legal tussle that has lingered for two decades.

Delivering a consolidated judgment in Abuja, a five-member panel of justices led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji upheld the rulings of both the Kebbi State High Court and the Court of Appeal, which had earlier ordered Jokolo’s reinstatement.

Naija News understands that Jokolo was deposed in 2005 under controversial circumstances by the then Kebbi State Government, sparking a fierce legal contest that would become one of Nigeria’s longest-running royal succession disputes.

Unyielding in his quest for justice, the deposed monarch approached the courts to challenge the legality of his removal, insisting his dethronement violated due process.

The Supreme Court, in its June 4, 2025, judgment, which was brought forward from the initially scheduled June 6 due to the Eid-el-Kabir holidays, considered four appeals and two cross-appeals filed by the parties involved before issuing its landmark ruling.

The apex court affirmed Jokolo’s right to the throne, effectively nullifying the decision that led to his removal and restoring him as the legitimate Emir of Gwandu.

Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, has been named the most valuable footballer in the world in 2025.

Lamine Yamal is currently worth £339 million, according to the latest rankings released by the CIES Football Observatory.

Yamal, 17, has dazzled for both club and country, spearheading Barcelona’s La Liga title charge under new manager Hansi Flick. His electrifying performances and ability to torment defenders have cemented his status as one of football’s brightest prospects.

Even with his jaw-dropping valuation, Yamal remains firmly out of reach for interested clubs, thanks to a €1 billion release clause in his new Barcelona contract — a clear statement that the club intends to build their future around him.

While Yamal leads the global pack, the Premier League has stamped its dominance on the overall list, contributing 42 players to the top 100 — the highest of any league. La Liga follows with 19 players, and PSG boasts the most players from a single club, with 11.

Hot on Yamal’s heels is Erling Haaland, valued at £201 million, followed by Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (£196m), whose debut season in Spain has earned him immense praise despite the absence of silverware.

Bellingham narrowly edges out teammate Kylian Mbappé (£161m), who, at 26, is the oldest player in the top 10.

The head coach of Nigeria’s national football team, Eric Chelle, has confirmed that star striker Victor Osimhen was left out of the squad for upcoming matches to protect him ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Osimhen, 26, was notably absent from the Super Eagles squad announced for the Unity Cup and an international friendly against Russia scheduled for June 6.

The striker recently completed a highly successful loan spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he netted an impressive 26 goals across all competitions.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Chelle explained the reasoning behind his decision, citing the player’s uncertain club future and the mental and physical demands of a potential high-profile transfer.

Nigerian comedian and musician Lawal Nasiru, popularly known as Nasboi, has survived a car accident while on a cross-country journey aimed at securing a musical collaboration with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

Naija News reports that Nasboi disclosed the incident on Tuesday, revealing that his vehicle had crashed into a stationary trailer. The exact location of the crash was not revealed.

The entertainer began his road trip roughly a week ago, visiting all 36 states in Nigeria in an effort to capture Davido’s attention and secure a feature on an upcoming track.

Following the accident, fans flooded social media with messages of concern and support, expressing relief that the artist was unharmed.

Nasboi addressed the situation in a live video shortly after the crash, assuring his followers that he was safe and recovering.

The ex-girlfriend of Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, Karen Bujulu, has set the record straight regarding their past relationship after the musician’s wedding to Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscillia Ojo.

Naija News reports that Priscilla and Juma tied the knot in a lavish cross-country wedding celebration held in both Nigeria and Tanzania, with photos and congratulatory messages flooding social media.

Reacting to the renewed public interest over her past relationship with Jux, Bujulu, in a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday, said she did not cheat but was cheated on.

Bujulu revealed that she had chosen silence for a long time despite the continued criticisms and false narratives about her online.

She said that her social media posts continued to be misinterpreted and directed to Juma.

Clarifying her current stance, Bujulu added that she had moved on and does not want anyone or anything back.

