Tinubu’s Meeting With Adeleke, Fubara Stirs Defection Rumour

Speculation is rife over potential defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following a high-profile meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that the meeting, held at the President’s private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, has sparked renewed debate over the political loyalties of the two governors.

Governor Adeleke, who arrived with his brother and business mogul, Deji Adeleke and Afrobeat star David Adeleke (popularly known as Davido), reportedly discussed political matters with Tinubu, including the 2026 Osun governorship election and the 2027 general elections.

Adeleke’s presence at the meeting comes shortly after his visit to APC chieftain and former Osun Governor, Bisi Akande, further fuelling speculations of a potential switch to the APC.

The timing of the visit is especially notable, as it coincides with the federal government’s withholding of Osun’s local government allocations for February, March, and April 2025.

Adeleke, who ended the APC’s 12-year dominance in Osun in 2022, also delivered the state to PDP’s presidential candidate in 2023, securing a clean sweep in Senate and House of Representatives seats. His political weight in the South-West has thus become a focal point for both camps.

“If the party continues to disregard the interests of governors in its strongholds, it risks losing its frontline leaders ahead of 2027,” a PDP insider warned.

The APC, determined to reclaim Osun in 2026, faces an internal challenge with no clear successor to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, now a federal cabinet member. Analysts suggest Adeleke may be courted to bolster Tinubu’s South-West base, especially ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Sources close to the presidency who spoke with the Guardian hinted that Adeleke is seeking assurances of non-interference in his 2026 re-election bid in exchange for supporting Tinubu’s 2027 aspirations. His recent visit to Attorney General Prince Lateef Fagbemi further indicates strategic consultations.

Fubara In The Crosshairs

In Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s political trajectory also appears to be intersecting with federal interests. His visit to Tinubu comes in the wake of renewed tensions with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike. The crisis, stemming from a protracted legislative standoff, has resulted in the suspension of pro-Fubara lawmakers and the resurfacing of impeachment threats.

While Tinubu brokered a truce in December 2023, peace remains elusive. Former Ogun Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba confirmed ongoing reconciliation efforts, saying, “The discussions were cordial, but the details remain private.”

Meanwhile, Fubara has yet to comment on his political loyalty openly; sources say a deal may be in the works that would see the federal government lift sanctions against him in exchange for alignment with the APC or support for Tinubu’s re-election.

The political calculus for Adeleke and Fubara is clear: realignment could secure their local ambitions while aligning them with the federal centre. For the APC and Tinubu, absorbing influential opposition governors could strengthen the party’s grip on power ahead of 2027.