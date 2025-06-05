The Power You Wield Is Not For Intimidation But For Protection – Tinubu Warns Police Officers

President Bola Tinubu has warned officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force against intimidating and abusing the masses.

He warned that they must uphold the rule of law and eschew all forms of misconduct.

The President gave the warning at the 2nd annual IGP’s Award and Commendation ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, he appealed to the Force to remain accountable and professional while carrying out their duties.

He said, “Be reminded that the power you wield is not for intimidation but for protection. It is not for abuse but for service. You must be guided by the highest standards of accountability and professionalism.

“Uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of every citizen, and reject all forms of misconduct and corruption. Only then can we build a police force that is truly respected and trusted by the people it serves.”

Disclosing that “the federal government will continue to do its part”, he said, “I must also charge every police officer, regardless of rank or posting, to uphold the sacred trust bestowed upon you by the Nigerian people.

“We will continue to invest in the provision of cutting-edge equipment, technological support, capacity-building programmes and welfare schemes aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and boosting morale across the ranks.

“This administration remains steadfast in its commitment to the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force. We understand that modern policing demands modern tools, continuous training, intelligence-led strategies, and community partnership.

“To our award recipients tonight, I congratulate you warmly. You have made the nation proud. You have reminded us of what is possible when duty meets dedication and when service is driven by honour.

“But I urge you, do not rest on your laurels. Let this recognition spur you to even greater heights. Let your example inspire others within the Force to emulate your discipline, your hard work, your professionalism, and your integrity.

“This ceremony is more than a moment of celebration. It is a call to renewed service. It is a call to every officer in the Nigeria Police Force to reflect on the values we must uphold and the future we must build together.

“The Nigerian people deserve a police force that is responsive, responsible, and respected. Together, we must rise to that challenge.”