Rangers To Launch Female Team, Governor Abiodun Gift Super Falcons ₦20 Million

Nigeria Premier Football League club, Rangers International of Enugu confirmed preparations to launch a women’s team, which will be known as Rangers International Women.

Rangers’ management is currently working to meet the necessary Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) registration requirements ahead of the upcoming season.

“Yes, I can confirm that machinery is in motion to get a women’s team,” Rangers’ Media Director, Norbert Okolie, told Daily Post. “Their participation in the NWFL will be determined by paper works.”

The move comes after Rangers collaborated with Green Foot Ladies last year to fulfill the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) club licensing requirements for continental competition.

The club provided technical and logistical support to the women’s side in a bid to grow female football development at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun donated ₦20 million to Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons, following their 2-0 victory over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses in a friendly match held at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 27th minute and doubled the lead just before halftime with a composed finish.

In a show of sportsmanship, Governor Abiodun also gifted ₦10 million to the visiting Cameroonian team after the final whistle.

As momentum builds around women’s football in the country, the Under-20 national team, the Flamingos, are finalizing preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The team led by head coach Justine Madugu, are set to face Tunisia in their opening fixture on Sunday, July 6, in Casablanca, Morocco.