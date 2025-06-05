PHOTOS: IGP Commissions 31 Newly Acquired Operational Gunboats

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, June 5th, 2025, inaugurated 31 newly acquired operational gunboats for the Force Marine Unit at a ceremony held in Lagos.

Naija News reports that this event signifies a substantial investment in maritime security, aimed at enhancing the Unit’s ability to combat crime, safeguard waterways, and ensure the safety and security of citizens and critical infrastructure within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The IGP was joined by senior police officials, including the DIG responsible for Operations, DIG Yakubu Kwazi, mni; the AIG Zone 2, AIG Adegoke Fayoade; the AIG PMF, AIG Funsho Adegboye; the AIG SPU, AIG Tunji Rilwan Disu; and the Force Marine Officer, ACP Chima Ogarashi.

Other dignitaries in attendance included government officials from various Maritime agencies, the CEO of Sensor and Safety Ltd, Chief Oguntade Majekodunmi, who was effectively represented by Mr. Babalola Tunde, along with representatives from the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

In his address, the IGP emphasised that this milestone represents a strategic response by the Force to the changing security dynamics in our maritime environment.

The deployment of these assets symbolises our renewed commitment to strengthening our maritime policing framework, countering emerging threats, and enhancing our rescue and patrol operations.

The newly commissioned gunboats, equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and communication technologies, follow the IGP’s assurances regarding maritime security, which he provided during the visit of the CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council to the Force Headquarters earlier this week.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, quoted the IGP as reiterating the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to working in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime environment, charging officers of the Force Marine Unit to put the gun boats to good use towards combating economic sabotage and ensuring our waterways are safe for smooth port operations.