‘Oluseyi Still Wants Peace Despite Being Bastardized And Crucified Wrongly’ – Biola Adebayo’s Sister-in-law Breaks Silence

The sister-in-law of Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, Florence Akinrinde, has opened up about the issues that occurred in the three-year-old failed marriage of the movie star and her husband, Oluseyi.

Naija News reports that what was meant to be a birthday shout-out turned out to be a divorce announcement, and it caused a stir online on Tuesday.

Biola took to Instagram and wished Oluseyi Akinrinde a happy birthday, referring to him as “my ex-husband and baby daddy”.

The thespian said they had been separated since April 2024 and had decided to co-parent their son maturely and peacefully.

She apologised to those who might feel disappointed by the marriage breakup, stressing that she had wished the marriage had worked, but it was best to stay alive to tell the story.

The film star said that while she goes about making others happy, she spends the nights crying over an undisclosed issue.

Although Oluseyi has not responded to the post, his elder sister, Florence, who was the African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Representatives candidate for Ifo, Ewekoro Federal Constituency in the 2023 National Assembly election in Ogun State, took to Instagram to explain how calm her brother has been about the issue.

The politician said Oluseyi wanted a good home and worked towards it, but his wife saw it as too demanding.

According to Florence, his brother also spoke to her about telling Biola to pull down the divorce post.

She wrote, “ OluwaSeyi Oriyomi mi, omo Akin. Even thou all the buzzing on my phone all yesterday and thru midnight to early hours of today did not allow me to send you a birthday wish. Amidst all, I was overwhelmed by the show of love n concern from family and friends all over the world.

“Everyone want to know if you are fine n of course you are.☺️. My dear brother just like we were thought from our early years to be strong and resilient, focus and never weary no matter what.

“OluwaSeyi you have always been a sweet guy, you love unconditionally, somehow your open heart, love and cravings to keep your home was misjudged for being too demanding.

“Most of the time when we talk I feel the desire in ur voice even till this morning. Iya, like u fondly call me, (let me talk to her first to pull down the post. Hmm you still want peace despite being basterdised and crucified wrongly, u were never quick to take revenge, how pure can your heart be my dear .pls accept my sincere apology for being too harsh on you.. You were right anyways, u saw it coming early enough.

“You are not on this alone. We love you deeply. Now to all that shows concern, God bless u all.”