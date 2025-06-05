Obey Court Order, Stop Wasteful Purchase Of Luxury Vehicles For LG Impostors – Edo PDP Tells Okpebholo

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Monday Okpebholo of reckless spending on allegedly imposed Local Government Chairmen.

In a statement signed and made available to Naija News on Thursday, Publicity Secretary, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, vehemently denounced the ongoing unlawful imposition and continuation of imposters as Local Government Chairmen by the administration led by Senator Okpebholo, despite unequivocal and enforceable rulings from competent courts in the country.

It is publicly documented that there exist two court judgments mandating the immediate reinstatement of the legitimately elected council chairmen, who remain victims of Okpebholo’s unprecedented assault, including Hon. Tajudeen Alade, the Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government, and Hon. Zibiri Marvellous, the Chairman of Etsako West Local Government, Nehikhare claimed in the statement.

The PDP noted that in separate declarative judgments, the Courts determined that there was indeed a failure to adhere to the procedures outlined in Section 19 of the Edo State local government law, and that the duly elected Council chairmen were not afforded a fair hearing prior to their unlawful removal, thus nullifying their removal.

Consequently, the Courts ordered their immediate restoration and return to office, instructing the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure the provision of necessary security for the elected council chairmen to promptly resume their duties.

The opposition camp, however, observed that in spite of these clear rulings, along with several other injunctions regarding the issue, the Okpebholo administration has persistently disregarded the rule of law with impunity, undermining and trivializing the democratic process, which distinctly delineates the governance structure at the federal, state, and local levels, as well as the principle of separation of powers. This behaviour is not only reprehensible but also represents a significant threat to the democracy of our nation.

“Embarrassingly, rather than comply with the court orders, Okpebholo has embarked on a vehicle purchasing spree for these illegal appointees that he imposed on the Local Government Councils, wasting millions of taxpayers’ money.

“Apart from the fact that the beneficiaries of these reckless spending are impostors, how can a state or even local government invest humongous funds to purchase vehicles at this material time?

“This is outrightly insensitive, bothers on illegality, and clearly misappropriation of public funds that could have been channeled into improving the lives of Edo people, who are currently experiencing untold hardship and suffering as a result of poor leadership and mismanagement of the economy by the APC government at all levels,”the statement noted.

It added: “Even more troubling is Okpebholo government’s increasing intolerance of dissenting voices and opposition. Very recently, a UK-based Edo-born social media critic, Albert Obazee decried the alleged attack and destruction of his home in Benin City, the Edo State capital by thugs allegedly led by the youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Adun Tony Kabaka over his commentary about events, politics and governance in the State. Property worth millions of naira was said to be destroyed.

“The cowardly act, among other attacks that opposition members have had to endure in the few months that Okpebholo has held sway, is a reflection of the desperate tactics of a government that lacks popularity and has lost the trust and confidence of the people, and now resorts to intimidation and violence to silence critics. This is quite shameful and appalling.

“Okpebholo’s reckless financial misappropriation, resort to illegality and gangsterism must be condemned by all.

“When it rains, it touches all roofs.”