Nollywood Actress, Biola Adebayo Speaks On Suffering Physical Abuse In Marriage With Ex-husband

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, has dismissed insinuation of suffering domestic violence in the three-year-old failed marriage with Oluseyi Akinrinde.

Naija News reports that what was meant to be a birthday shout-out turned out to be a divorce announcement, and it caused a stir online on Tuesday.

Biola took to Instagram and wished Oluseyi Akinrinde a happy birthday, referring to him as “my ex-husband and baby daddy”.

The thespian said they had been separated since April 2024 and had decided to co-parent their son maturely and peacefully.

She apologised to those who might feel disappointed by the marriage breakup, stressing that she had wished the marriage had worked, but it was best to stay alive to tell the story.

Part of the statement reads, “To everyone who feels disappointed, I’m sincerely sorry. I wish it had worked, but it’s better to stay alive to tell the story. Please keep us in your prayers.”

However, many netizens misinterpreted the statement that the film star might had suffered domestic violence in the union.

In response, Biola edited the social media post and debunked the claims of suffering physical abuse while she was with Oluseyi.

She wrote, “Please note: we never! I mean never had any physical abuse or domestic issue from either of us. (Seyi has never laid a finger on and I never did as well)”