No! Akwa Ibom People Shout Back At Gov. Eno Over Plans To Defect From PDP To APC

There was a mild drama between Governor Umo Eno and the people of Anambra State on Wednesday during a Town Square Meeting with the Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency.

Naija News understands that during his speech at the meeting in Ikot Abasi Local Government, Governor Eno again announced his plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, his statement was met with a resounding no from the majority of the people at the meeting.

According to Vanguard, Eno had boldly declared at the meeting that he had conducted extensive consultations and was convinced that “it is time to move” in order to align the state with the ruling party at the federal level.

“We’re progressively moving forward, linking Akwa Ibom to the center. And I know you’re going with us. Are you going with us, so we can connect to the center?” Eno asked.

However, in response to the governor’s call, a thunderous “No!” erupted from the audience, with only a handful of those present responding with a ‘yes’ that was overshadowed by those who responded in the negative.

Not deterred, however, Eno continued to make the case for defection, citing the need for Akwa Ibom to join national politics by supporting President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He urged the people not to be afraid of taking the decision, adding that Akwa Ibom had been in the minority for a long time.

“We thank you for your support. I’ve gone round to consult… And so we have done enough consultation. The time has come that we will move. And we will go to where God is leading us.

“Do not be afraid. Believe in us. Believe in President Bola Tinubu because the future is bright. We are already a minority state in Nigeria. If we come again and start breaking ourselves into pieces, we become minority of the minorities and cannot get anything,” Governor Eno said.

Eno called for support in ensuring that Tinubu, Akpabio, and himself return to office in 2027.