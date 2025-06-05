Netherlands To Return 119 Looted Benin Bronzes To Nigeria

The Netherlands is set to return 119 Benin bronzes looted during the colonial era to Nigeria, in what is believed to be the single largest repatriation of artefacts to the country.

The Dutch Embassy in Nigeria confirmed on Thursday that the historic bronzes will arrive in the week of June 16, with a formal handover ceremony scheduled for June 21 at the National Museum in Lagos.

According to embassy officials, the 119 artefacts, all part of the priceless Benin Bronzes collection, will eventually be relocated to the National Museum in Benin City, Edo State, their place of origin.

The items were originally stolen during the infamous 1897 British invasion of the Benin Kingdom, an act that left the royal city plundered and thousands of cultural relics scattered across museums in Europe and North America.

The impending return follows a longstanding request from Nigeria, which has been ongoing for more than five decades.

In February, Bengt van Loosdrech, the Dutch ambassador-designate to Nigeria, acknowledged the injustice surrounding the artefacts’ relocation to Europe.

Though the embassy initially announced the return without a specific timeline, it has now confirmed that the long-awaited restitution will take place this month.

The Dutch government’s decision contributes to a growing global movement for the restitution of African cultural heritage that has been stolen.

In recent years, several European countries have begun returning looted artefacts to their countries of origin, with Nigeria among the leading beneficiaries of such repatriation efforts.

The bronzes, known for their historical and artistic value, include royal plaques, commemorative heads, and ceremonial objects crafted by the ancient Benin artisans — a legacy that continues to draw global admiration.