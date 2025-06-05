‘Mohbad’s Issue Led To This Whole Madness’ – Peter Okoye Reacts To Allegation Of False Statement To EFCC

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has slammed his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye, over the allegation of false statements to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Jude’s lawyer told the Federal High Court in Lagos that Peter’s statement to the EFCC was full of lies, especially regarding his claims about not accessing Northside Music Ltd’s bank accounts and his academic credentials.

The lawyer also challenged Peter’s comments about not receiving royalties and being sidelined in company decisions.

In response, Peter, in a post via his Instagram story, recalled the Northside record label’s issue with Nigerian singers, May D and Cynthia Morgan, stressing that truth will prevail.

Peter referenced the late Mohbad’s tragic situation, suggesting it influenced his decision to stop being the mature one in the face of injustice.

He wrote, “Exactly what I was talking about: their publicist doing everything for me to look like a liar. I am not May D or Cynthia Morgan; I am Peter Okoye, the one and only the rock/okwute of the Okoyes. The truth shall surely prevail. Una thief Abi Una No Thief.

“After watching everything about Mohbad’s death and how the whole thing played out to date, I decided to myself that I would never play the bigger person nor act as the mature one. And that’s exactly what led to this whole madness. Simply because I was trying to be the bigger person and act maturely! Omo! Never again.

“So, love me or hate me, I will continue speaking my truth. Una Thief Abi Una No Thief Family Doesn’t Steal From Family.

“Only to find out that I was actually used in the whole November 2021 reunion! But since we are in court, I will wait for the right time to tell what really went down. Family Doesn’t Steal Form Family. Una Thief Abi Una No Thief”.