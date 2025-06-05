Liam Delap Becomes Chelsea’s New No. 9, Cole Palmer Takes No. 10

Chelsea have confirmed that their new signing, Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, is set to don the club’s iconic — and often ill-fated — No. 9 jersey.

Liam Delap, 22, becomes Enzo Maresca’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Portuguese midfielder Dario Essugo, as the Blues gear up for a return to Champions League football in the 2025-2026 season.

The highly rated forward, who triggered a release clause in his contract after Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League, has signed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge following a successful medical. His move was agreed last week and finalised on Wednesday.

Chelsea officially announced Delap’s squad number shortly after confirming his arrival, with the former Manchester City academy product taking on the No. 9 shirt — a number long considered “cursed” at the West London club due to its checkered history.

Delap becomes the 18th player to wear the number for Chelsea, joining a list that includes Romelu Lukaku, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata, and most recently Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — all of whom struggled to live up to expectations while wearing the famed jersey.

Romelu Lukaku, whose £98 million return to Chelsea in 2021 ended in disappointment, was the most high-profile victim of the so-called curse.

After falling out of favour, the Belgian striker endured multiple loan spells in Italy before making a permanent switch to Napoli for £30 million last summer. His final days at Chelsea included a stint training with the club’s outcasts — dubbed the “bomb squad.”

Despite the jersey’s history, Chelsea fans will hope Delap can defy the odds and establish himself as a reliable presence up front — something the club has lacked in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also announced a squad number change for Cole Palmer. The England international, who has impressed since his move from Manchester City in 2023, will swap his current No. 20 shirt for the prestigious No. 10.

A club statement read: “Supporters are reminded that the full list of squad numbers for the 2025/2026 season will be finalised once the summer transfer window has shut.”

With Chelsea preparing for a demanding campaign on both domestic and European fronts, all eyes will be on Delap to see if he can break the No. 9 curse — and deliver the goals Stamford Bridge has been craving.