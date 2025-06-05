Lamine Yamal Pushes For Ballon d’Or As Spain Reach Nations League Final After 5-4 Win Over France

Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal strengthened his case for the Ballon d’Or after a scintillating performance in Spain’s dramatic 5-4 win over France in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

Lamine Yamal, 17, notched a brace and delivered a commanding display, helping Spain book a spot in the final against Portugal at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, June 8.

In a pulsating encounter that had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish, Spain raced into a dominant 4-0 lead by the 55th minute, before withstanding a late French surge in one of the most thrilling matches in Nations League history.

Fast Start by La Roja

Spain took control early, with Nico Williams opening the scoring in the 22nd minute after a slick assist from Mikel Oyarzabal. Just three minutes later, Mikel Merino doubled the lead, again with Oyarzabal involved in the build-up.

The Spanish midfield trio of Pedri, Merino, and the young Yamal dictated play, frustrating the French press while exploiting spaces with clinical passing.

Yamal’s Magic Moments

Lamine Yamal began making headlines in the second half, converting a coolly-taken penalty in the 54th minute to make it 3-0. Just a minute later, Pedri got on the scoresheet, pushing Spain to a 4-0 advantage that looked unassailable.

France pulled one back through Kylian Mbappe from the spot in the 59th minute, but Yamal wasn’t done yet. In the 67th minute, he danced past French defender Clément Lenglet and rifled in his second goal of the night to make it 5-1, underlining his star power on the big stage.

France Fight Back

Despite being down four goals, France showed resilience. Rayan Cherki struck a sensational volley in the 79th minute to make it 5-2. An own goal by Dani Vivian in the 84th minute added tension, and in stoppage time, Randal Kolo Muani powered in a header to make it 5-4.

However, Spain held on through a nervy finish, with Unai Simon making crucial saves throughout the game to preserve the win.

Final Showdown Set

With this win, Spain will now face Portugal in the Nations League final on Sunday, June 8, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 local time.

Portugal booked their place after defeating Germany in the other semi-final on Wednesday night and will be looking to reclaim the trophy they won in the inaugural edition in 2019. But all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal, who continues to make headlines with his maturity, flair, and goal-scoring prowess.

As the football world watches in awe, the teenager’s Ballon d’Or candidacy gains more traction with each game. A stellar performance in the final could further tilt the scales in his favour.