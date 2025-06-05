Juventus Seal Kalulu Deal on Defender’s Birthday, Martinez Rejects Napoli Switch

Juventus have confirmed the permanent signing of French defender Pierre Kalulu from AC Milan, activating his buyout clause after a successful loan spell.

The announcement came on a special day for Pierre Kalulu, as the 25-year-old celebrated his birthday on June 5 — his first as a fully-fledged Bianconero.

The official statement from the club praised Kalulu’s impact since arriving in Turin last summer, noting that he made 39 appearances and scored his debut goal in an away fixture against Atalanta.

Juventus described the transfer as a natural step after Kalulu quickly cemented his place in the starting lineup.

“After a full season on loan, Juventus have now exercised the option to buy and signed him permanently. He is now officially part of Juventus until June 30, 2029,” the club announced.

Kalulu is currently away on international duty with the French national team and is expected to rejoin Juventus afterward to prepare for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Meanwhile, in England, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has opted to stay at Old Trafford, despite strong interest from Serie A champions Napoli.

The 27-year-old Argentine, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in February, has been the subject of transfer speculation as Napoli seek to reinforce their defense following last season’s acquisition of Scott McTominay.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Martinez remains committed to Manchester United and has no intention of leaving.

The World Cup winner is unlikely to return to action until 2026 but continues to be viewed as a key figure in manager Ruben Amorim’s plans, both for his defensive prowess and leadership within the squad.