‘I’m No Longer A Christian’ – Falz Says Fornication Not A Sin, Reveals His Religion

Nigerian rapper and singer Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has reiterated his stance that fornication is not considered a sin in his belief system.

The artist recently stirred controversy on social media after stating in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that fornication is not sinful.

His comment drew backlash from both Christian and Muslim users, who responded with scriptural references challenging his viewpoint.

In a follow-up interview with Arise TV, Falz addressed the backlash and clarified the context of his statement.

According to him, his views were not based on Christian doctrine but rather on a personal belief system he calls the “religion of love.”

“I think people would read the tweet and just assume that I meant according to Christianity,” he said. “I wasn’t really speaking from that perspective. I practice the religion of love. Under that religion, I don’t think fornication is a sin.”

Falz went on to question the rationale behind societal and religious prohibitions on premarital sex.

“Because I looked at it, I strictly addressed the issue: Why are we not allowed to engage in this premarital intercourse? What is the issue? Who does it offend? These are not married people. These are two unmarried people. Willingly. Consensually. Personally, I don’t think there is a problem there.”

The rapper also made it clear that he no longer identifies as a Christian.

“I’m no longer a Christian. I practice religion of love,” he stated.