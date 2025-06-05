IGP Felicitates With Muslims On Eid-al-Adha, Urges Vigilance

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has sent his felicitations to the Muslim Ummah across the country on the joyous occasion of Eid-al-Adha in the special month of Dhul-Hijjah.

In a statement made available to Naija News by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP acknowledges the spiritual significance of this period, urging all Nigerians to sustain good virtues of tolerance and compassion and emulate the righteous ways of past prophets as encouraged in Islam

‎He also directed heightened security deployments across the country to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The statement reads in part, “Commissioners of Police (CPs), Tactical Commanders, and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been instructed to strengthen security at Eid prayer grounds, recreational centers, and other public spaces. Additionally, officers have been tasked with conducting intelligence-led patrols, surveillance operations, and strategic stop-and-search duties to forestall any security threats during the festive period.

‎”The IGP also urges Nigerians to remain law-abiding and celebrate in an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood as the month of Dhul-Hijjah is one for reflection, showing gratitude to the Almighty and attaining abundant rewards in the spirit of celebration and sharing with the needy in the society. Furthermore, the IGP calls on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest security agency as the maintenance of law and order is a collective duty for all Nigerians.

“‎The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to upholding public safety, fostering unity, and maintaining law and order across the nation. The IGP also wishes all Muslim faithful a joyous and peaceful Eid-al-Adha celebration, encouraging them to use this period to reflect on the values of patience, kindness, and national cohesion as the country continues to strive for peace and progress.”