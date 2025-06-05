‘If They Are Ready To Shut My Voice, I Will Leave The Country’ – Utomi Reacts As DSS Asks Court To Stop Rallies

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Pat Utomi, has expressed frustration after the Department of State Services (DSS) asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain him from making further public comments or staging rallies in connection with his plan to establish a shadow government in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the security agency raised the alarm in a fresh application filed on Wednesday, citing security concerns and a looming threat to public order and national unity if Utomi proceeds with his planned activities upon returning to the country on June 6.

In the application, the DSS is seeking an interlocutory injunction to stop Utomi, his agents, and associates from conducting any form of public mobilisation including road shows, rallies, media appearances, and publications—pending the hearing of the substantive suit already before the court.

According to the DSS legal team led by Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), intelligence reports revealed that Utomi, who is currently abroad, has concluded plans to return on June 6 and launch a series of public engagements in support of the controversial shadow government agenda.

Reacting to the latest application, Utomi, in an interview with Punch, said he is tired of the government’s continued attempts to shut his voice and might consider leaving the country.

He said, “I’m getting fed up with all of this. If they are ready to shut my voice, I am ready to go to Ghana or anywhere else and live peacefully.

“I will retire next year and leave them to do whatever they want to do. I’m looking for a better country for the next generation. But politicians make it look like dissenting comments.

“I want to inspire the next generation to be free and make progress. It is now up to them.It is up to the current generation to realise that there are people who don’t want their country to grow.”

Utomi also confirmed that Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and other lawyers had filed a defence on his behalf in response to the initial DSS suit.

On the planned rallies on June 12, Utomi said he was baffled that the government was fretting, noting that the rallies were scheduled for December.