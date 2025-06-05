Gunmen Ambush Security Operatives In Delta

Unknown gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, reportedly set up an ambush targeting security personnel in the Abraka community of Delta State, following a joint operation by police, vigilantes, and hunters that resulted in the deaths of four abductors in the university town.

Reports indicate that some security officials may have been killed or injured during the ambush, and a disturbance reportedly erupted between the residents of Abraka and northern individuals living in the area due to the situation.

On Wednesday, some hijackers allegedly attacked and killed two residents who were in the bush for a land transaction. Upon receiving this information, the police quickly mobilised to the location alongside local hunters and vigilantes.

Naija News learnt that a resident, Marcus Dafe, who participated in a protest against kidnapping in Abraka that was disrupted by security forces, was reportedly shot dead by alleged kidnappers.

Both parties exchanged gunfire, but the police managed to recover and transport the two bodies.

Dissatisfied with the earlier killings of their gang leader and three others, the assailants launched a siege on vehicles entering the Abraka community.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was dispatched to the area; however, the kidnappers, who had prepared an ambush, opened fire on the security forces.

At the time of this report, the exact number of casualties was unclear; however, it has been reported that several security operatives sustained injuries.

Tensions in Abraka were high on Wednesday, which likely led the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to convene an emergency security meeting today in Asaba.

On Wednesday, the police announced a significant achievement with the elimination of four kidnappers who had been causing distress in the Abraka community, along with the seizure of one AK-47 rifle.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Bright Edafe, stated that the coordinated operation took place on Wednesday at approximately 0300 hours, based on reliable intelligence regarding the actions of suspected kidnappers in the vicinity of the Abraka Railway axis.

“The joint operatives comprising the police, hunters, vigilantes, and anti-cult volunteers engaged the suspected kidnappers and recovered one AK-47 rifle, along with thirteen rounds of live ammunition.

“Four of the suspected kidnappers were shot during the gun duel and later gave up the ghost, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“During a preliminary investigation, a recently rescued kidnapped victim identified one of the deceased suspects as a leader of the gang that kidnapped him,” he said.

Naija News understands that the ambush on the security operatives on Wednesday triggered a fresh tension in the town, with the authorities of Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, temporarily halting academic activities.