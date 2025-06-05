Former Senator Loses Mother

Former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has lost his mother, Princess Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi, who passed away on the morning of Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at her residence in Abuja.

According to Daily Sun, the news of her death was confirmed by the Iyara Development Association (IDA), the senator’s hometown body, in a statement released on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Describing her as a community pillar, the National President of IDA, Dr. Aliyu Badaki, said the loss of Mrs. Adeyemi was deeply felt across Iyara.

“This is to announce the glorious exit of our dear lovely grandma, mama…Mrs Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi (née Ibilola). She will always be remembered for her love and passion towards the development of Iyara,” the statement read.

Dr. Badaki, speaking on behalf of the entire community, extended heartfelt condolences to Senator Adeyemi and the bereaved family.

“May her soul rest in peace. Our condolences to the entire family, especially the Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi, and the community in general. Adieu mama,” he added.

As of press time, funeral arrangements were yet to be officially announced by the family.