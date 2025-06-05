Former Federal High Court Chief Judge, Abutu Dies At 81

The former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Daniel Dantshoho Abutu, has passed away.

Naija News reports that his death was confirmed on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Sulaiman Hassan.

Justice Abutu, who led the court from September 2009 until his retirement in March 2011, was remembered for his “distinction, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice.”

Announcing the jurist’s passing, the court paid glowing tribute to the former Chief Judge, describing him as a legal luminary who dedicated his life to the service of the judiciary and the nation.

“The Federal High Court regrets to announce the passing of our former Chief Judge, Hon. Justice D.D. Abutu, who served the court and the nation with distinction, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice,” the statement read.

In honour of his service, the court has directed all its divisions across the country to display the portrait of the late Abutu in a “dignified and visible area” within their premises.

Chief Registrar Hassan also announced the immediate opening of condolence registers in all divisions of the Federal High Court to allow judges, staff, members of the bar, and the general public to pay their respects and express sympathies.

While confirming the demise, Hassan noted that details regarding funeral arrangements would be made available in due course.