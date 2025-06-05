Ex-APC Chair Urges Malami To Contest 2027 Governorship Election

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yauri Local Government Area, Rabiu Suleiman Gulma, has urged the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to contest for the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi State.

Speaking while addressing newsmen in Yauri, he noted that Malami’s experience in governance and national exposure makes him a suitable candidate to lead the state.

Gulma stated that he and other loyalists are prepared to begin consultations and mobilise support across all 21 local government areas of the state should Malami signal interest in the race.

“Though he has not declared interest, we believe Malami is the kind of leader Kebbi needs. His track record speaks for itself,” he said.

He said many APC stakeholders across Kebbi are optimistic that Malami could restore unity within the party and bring a new direction to the state’s development.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives member Donald Ojo said Malami lacked the moral right to fight President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement.

The Ondo State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker said Malami cannot claim to be interested in addressing the nation’s insecurity when he fought the formation of Amotekun in the South West.

Naija News reports that the Eseodo/Ilaje Federal Constituency representatives, in a statement on Tuesday, said President Tinubu has shown commitment to addressing the nation’s economic and security issues.

Recall that the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) under former President Muhammadu Buhari, at the National Political Consultative Group (North) meeting in Abuja, last Sunday, condemned APC leadership for endorsing Tinubu for 2027 election.

“Just a few days ago, the ruling party held its national summit and instead of addressing the serious issues of insecurity, economic hardship, and rising poverty, it chose to focus on politics, endorsing President Bola Tinubu as sole candidate for the 2027 election that is still two years away,” he said.

Malami urged Tinubu to focus on addressing economic and security issues affecting the country.

Ojogo, who was Commissioner for Information under the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, noted Malami fought every idea of state and community policing to secure the nation.

“I served as Commissioner for Information under the late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration when the Amotekun Corps was established to combat insecurity.

“As a direct witness, I saw Malami consistently frustrate Southern Governors’ attempts to address security concerns affecting our people,” he said.

According to New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ojogo added that Malami’s disdain for state police and the efforts he allegedly made to stop Amotekun’s formation makes him unqualified to speak on the nation’s security.

“Mr Malami opposed every measure proposed by the Southern Governors Forum under Akeredolu’s leadership when insecurity was at its peak in the region.

“Mr Malami’s disdain for the concept of state policing was clear and undermined efforts to tackle insecurity while he served as Nigeria’s chief law officer,” he added.