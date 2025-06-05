Everyone Will Run To Aso Rock To Thank You By The Time Your Policies Start Yielding Rewards – Dangote To Tinubu

Nigerian businessman and chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has hailed the economic policies and programmes initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

Dangote said the policies initiated by President Tinubu are decisive and reassuring as they have reignited hope of a better future for Nigeria.

Naija News reports Dangote stated this on Thursday in Lagos during the commissioning of the access road to the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

According to him, the policies of the current government, including the removal of fuel subsidy, tax reform, and the Nigeria First Policy, among others, would all yield great benefits.

Dangote submitted that by the time Nigeria starts reaping the benefits of the economic policies introduced by the Tinubu government, everyone would want to rush to Aso Rock to appreciate the President.

“Your leadership has been both decisive and reassuring and your actions have reignited hope for a prosperous Nigeria of today and of the future. From the very start of the administration, your excellency has worked tirelessly to foster an enabling environment for the private sector-led growth.

“This vision has given rise to far-reaching reforms including the removal of fuel subsidies and the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector; the drive to increase crude oil production, the unification of the naira exchange rate; the presidential CNG Initiative and the ongoing comprehensive overhaul of the tax regime.

“I think by the time, sir, we start practicing your overhauled tax regime, everyone will be up and about; they will run and come to Aso Rock to thank you for actually creating that policy. We thank you, sir.”

First Nigeria Policy

Dangote also commended the Nigeria First policy recently introduced by Tinubu, saying the Nigerian leader is the first in Africa to take such an initiative targeted at making the country self-sufficient.

According to him, the policy will boost the economy and aligns with his Dangote Group’s drive to produce the basic needs of Nigerians.

“We all have to align with this ‘Nigeria First’ policy because in America, they are doing ‘America First’. But here in Africa, you’re the first to say ‘Nigeria First’ [to make such a policy decision]. Your Excellency, this is highly commendable,” Dangote said.