“Elon And I Had A Great Relationship, I Don’t Know If We Will Anymore” – Donald Trump Declares

US President, Donald Trump, has disclosed that he and billionaire businessman, Elon Musk are no longer on good terms.

The American President also expressed doubts about getting back together with his friend following the recent criticism of his policy mega-bill.

Naija News recalls Musk launched a scathing attack on a major tax and spending bill backed by President Trump, labelling it a “disgusting abomination.”

The legislation, passed by the House of Representatives last month, includes trillions of dollars in tax breaks, a boost in defence spending, and authorisation for a substantial increase in government borrowing. Analysts estimate it will add roughly $600 billion to the federal deficit in the next fiscal year.

Reacting to the outburst by Musk, Trump said on Thursday that he was “very disappointed” by the criticism of his policy mega-bill.

According to Trump, Musk knew the details of the bills, and he doesn’t know why the business tycoon is aggrieved.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore. I was surprised,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after former advisor Musk slammed the bill as an “abomination”.

“I’m very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here… All of a sudden, he had a problem,” Trump added.

Musk hit back minutes later on his X social network, saying the 78-year-old president’s claims he had advance sight of the bill were “false.”