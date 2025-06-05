Eid-el-Kabir 2025: NSCDC Deploys 28,000 Operatives Across Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed more than 28,000 operatives across the nation to maintain peace and security during the Eid-el-Kabir 2025 celebration.

As noted in a statement issued by the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Audi, this extensive deployment is part of the corps’ continuous efforts to safeguard critical national assets and infrastructure, as well as to protect lives and property.

Naija News understands that operatives from various specialised units have been mobilised, including the Intelligence Directorate, Special Female Squad, Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, Mining Marshals, Quick Response Tactical Team, Counter Terrorism Unit, Operations Department, and Special Weapon and Tactics.

Audi cautioned about the possibility of criminal activities during the festive season and emphasised the necessity to prevent any threats posed by malicious individuals.

He advocated for improved intelligence gathering through community involvement and underscored the significance of reliable tip-offs in facilitating successful security operations.

The NSCDC leader urged the 36 state commandants and the FCT Command to promote effective synergy and collaboration with other security agencies and local communities to tackle security issues, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.

Audi also encouraged the public to support the NSCDC’s initiatives and called upon private security operators to assist by sharing intelligence and enhancing information networks, particularly during emergencies.