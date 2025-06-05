Edo Reorganises Security Corps For Professional Policing

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has announced the complete reorganisation and restructuring of the Edo State Security Corps to enhance professionalism and strengthen collaboration with conventional security agencies in the fight against crime across the state.

Naija News reports that the governor made this announcement at the passing-out parade of the newly trained Corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area. The statement was conveyed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

Represented by his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, Governor Okpebholo said the previous structure of the Corps was politically compromised, necessitating a full overhaul.

“Regrettably, activities of the former Corps were politicised, and it lacked professionalism. Hence, I decided to reorganise and restructure the Corps to meet set objectives,” he stated.

The governor revealed that 1,472 recruits have completed two weeks of intensive training at the camp. He commended the Nigerian Army for overseeing the training, noting it demonstrated his administration’s seriousness in tackling insecurity.

“The training underscores our commitment to building a robust security system. Security remains one of the top pillars of our five-point agenda,” he said.

Okpebholo said the Corps operates under the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law, 2024, and is tasked with intelligence gathering and supporting the police in low-level operations.

He added that existing security agencies in the state are overstretched, hence the need for a dedicated support system like the Edo State Security Corps.

“The Corps is not to function in isolation but as a complementary force to the police and other agencies,” he added.

Chairman of the reorganising committee, Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), represented by Maj. Gen. Victor Ebhaleme (rtd), said the Corps members were drawn from 13 local government areas spanning the three senatorial districts.

He explained that the restructuring and training were designed to ensure the Corps functions efficiently and adheres to operational discipline.

“With this training, the Corps is ready to support other security agencies to combat crimes and other security challenges,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo also revealed the creation of a management board to oversee the Corps’ activities, promote discipline, and ensure the welfare of its members.

“We expect a high level of discipline and performance during and after the rigorous training,” he said, adding that strict monitoring and profiling are ongoing to ensure only credible individuals serve in the Corps.

“Your activities are highly monitored, and profiling is ongoing to know those who are good to serve in the Corps,” he noted.

The passing out parade marked a significant milestone in Edo’s quest for improved security. The restructured Corps is expected to play a vital role in tackling emerging security threats and reinforcing peace across the state.

The event was attended by high-ranking dignitaries, including the Commander of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin; members of the reorganising committee; and the Acting Chairman of Ovia North East Local Government Area.