Edo PDP Blasts Governor Okpebholo Over Flood Crisis, Urges Him To ‘Do His Job’

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a scathing attack on Governor Monday Okpebholo, accusing him of gross inaction amid the ongoing flood crisis that has displaced thousands across the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Chris Osa Nehikhare, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, the party described Governor Okpebholo’s response to the worsening environmental emergency as “shameful buck passing” and “childish dereliction of duty.”

The PDP said that after nearly nine months in office, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration should take full responsibility for the well-being of Edo residents, rather than blaming its predecessor, former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“One wonders at what point Okpebholo will realise that the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people of Edo State rests fully with him,” the statement read. “We understand the serious lack of quality human capital within and around Okpebholo’s government, but someone needs to tell him that as of today, the buck stops with him.”

The PDP alleged that Governor Okpebholo had failed to act on comprehensive flood prevention plans developed under Obaseki’s administration, including annual desilting and clearing of drainage systems ahead of the rainy season.

“Obaseki left extremely formidable projects, plans, and processes for the annual preparation of the State for the flooding… but either for sheer mischief or lack of aptitude to understand the elaborate plan handed over to you, Edo people are left to suffer the consequences,” the statement added.

The party dismissed recent accusations by the Okpebholo administration of financial mismanagement under Obaseki as a “phantom excuse” and “a desperate attempt to deflect attention from its own failures.”

Nehikhare warned that the flood disaster would worsen if the government did not urgently initiate mitigation measures, including clearing water channels and addressing critical infrastructure needs.

“We had warned that Okpebholo’s failure to begin desilting the drainage system… will result in catastrophic outcomes, and today Edo people are in the middle of the storm,” the PDP said.

The party also criticised the governor’s frequent travels to Abuja, urging him to stay in Edo and “sit his ass down,” invoking a blunt American expression to underscore the urgency of leadership and governance.

The statement concluded with a direct call to action: “Use Edo people’s money to protect them… from flooding, from insecurity, and from the varied task forces he has unleashed on them.”