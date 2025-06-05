Customs Meet Owners, May Unseal Some Grounded Private Jets

Barely days after grounding over 60 private jets over unpaid import duties, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) appears to be softening its stance, with reports suggesting that some of the sealed aircraft may be temporarily unsealed to allow for documentation and negotiations.

According to a document obtained by Punch, dated June 4, 2025, and signed by a Deputy Comptroller-General, C.K. Niagwan, on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, approval was granted for the “temporary unsealing” of certain aircraft.

Sources revealed that the NCS has invited affected jet owners to a meeting in Abuja aimed at resolving how to clear their outstanding import duties and taxes.

The meeting is expected to chart a roadmap for compliance, while also addressing the legal and procedural issues surrounding the enforcement.

This move follows the Federal Government’s high-profile clampdown on luxury aircraft, which saw hangars at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja sealed, and dozens of jets, including Bombardier BD-700 Global 6000, 6500, and 7500 models, grounded.

According to the document, the temporary unsealing of the aircraft was intended to allow the operators the opportunity to present all relevant documents regarding the affected aircraft and engage the service to discuss and agree on appropriate modalities for settling outstanding duties and taxes.

The circular expressed that the unsealing was solely to facilitate compliance, adding that this did not constitute a waiver of any statutory obligations. Meanwhile, our correspondent learnt the unsealing was only for a few of the grounded jets.