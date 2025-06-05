Community Rejects Niger State Govt Pardon For Convicts In 2018 Farm Killings

The Gaba Community in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State has strongly opposed the recent state pardon granted to 11 individuals convicted and sentenced to death for the 2018 killing of seven local farmers.

Speaking at a press conference in Minna on Thursday, the Chairman of the Gaba Development Association, Paul Gana, condemned the decision, warning it could reignite tensions between the affected communities.

“The victims were denied justice by such pardon,” Gana said, urging the Niger State Government to revoke the decision and uphold the court’s ruling.

He warned, “The pardon may trigger another conflict,” adding that the families of the victims and the wider community feel betrayed.

The convicts were found guilty by Justice Maimuna A. Abubakar of the Niger State High Court on February 2, 2022, after a four-year legal battle. In a 779-page judgment, the court sentenced the 11 individuals to death by hanging for conspiracy and culpable homicide in the brutal farm attack, which also left two others injured.

However, on Tuesday, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago granted them unconditional state pardon.

The announcement was made by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Nasiru Mu’azu, during a briefing at the Government House in Minna.

Mu’azu explained that the killings were the result of a communal clash between Gaba and Amfani communities in Lavun LGA, and that the pardon formed part of a broader peace initiative.

“The pardon was granted following a written request and consultations between the Governor and the State Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy,” Mu’azu said.

He added that, “The instrument of pardon was signed on May 28, 2025, and has been officially gazetted.”

According to the Commissioner, the move was intended to foster reconciliation and bring lasting peace to the warring communities.

The individuals granted pardon are:

Mohammed Mohammed Nana Alhaji Sheshi Isah Baba Nmadu Mohammed Mohammed Ndabida Abubakar Baba Salihu Baba Mohammed Shaba Adamu Mohammed Babaminin Haruna Mohammed Isah Mohammed Alhaji Inuwa Ibrahim Mohammed Mohammed Isah

Despite the state government’s explanation, members of the Gaba community insist the decision undermines justice and could set a dangerous precedent.