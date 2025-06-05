President Tinubu Commissions Lekki Deep Sea Port Concrete Road, Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday commissioned the Lekki Deep Sea Port tax credit concrete road project, as well as flagged off Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the 7th axial road.

In a statement issued via his official 𝕏 handle shortly before the commissioning of the projects, the Nigerian leader said transportation infrastructure is central to the success of his administration’s agenda.

Tinubu emphasised that the road projects are investments by his government in mobility, job creation, and Nigeria’s long-term economic competitiveness.

“Transportation infrastructure is central to the success of our Renewed Hope agenda. Today, I am commissioning a number of strategic roads designed to open up key corridors for trade, agriculture, and regional integration.

“These include the reinforced concrete access road to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Kano–Kongolam Road (Section II: Kano–Kanwar–Danja–Hadejia), the Yakasai–Zalli Road, and several others across Northern Nigeria. I will also flag off new road projects that are critical to fast-tracking our broader infrastructure goals.

“These roads are more than concrete, steel, and asphalt. They are investments by your government in mobility, jobs, and Nigeria’s long-term economic competitiveness,” Tinubu noted.