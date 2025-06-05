Breaking: Nigerian Army Kill Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully eliminated several Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Borno State.

Naija News reports that troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralized the terrorists in Mallam Fatori and Buratai in the early hours of Thursday, 5th June 2025.

This was confirmed in a short statement released via the official Facebook page of the Nigerian Army.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralize scores of BH/ISWAP terrorists in Mallam Fatori and Buratai early hours of Thursday 5 June 2025,” the terse statement read.

Details later…