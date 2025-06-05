Blackout Looms In Abuja, Three Other States As Electricity Workers Threaten Strike Action

A potential electricity blackout is imminent in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, as electricity workers affiliated with the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies have announced their plans to initiate a strike.

Naija News understands that the two unions representing employees of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) indicated that the strike is a response to the company’s failure to meet their demands after the suspension of a previous strike in November 2024.

It is worth noting that the AEDC provides electricity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as the states of Niger, Nasarawa, and Kogi.

The earlier strike in November resulted in workers picketing the headquarters of AEDC, although an agreement was reached on the very day the strike commenced.

In separate correspondence addressed to the Managing Director of AEDC, and signed by NUEE’s Assistant General Secretary for Liaison, Opaluwa Eleojo Simeon and SSAEAC’s Deputy General Secretary for Corporate Communications, Rosemary Odeh, respectively, the unions conveyed their strike notice to inform management that the strike could commence at any time.

The letter read: “Recall that we reached an agreement with you on the 27th of November 2024, to suspend an industrial action following a trade dispute declared over lingering labour issues in the company (see copy as attached).

“It is also pertinent to remind you of some of these issues: Non-remittance of pension deduction for 16 months. Non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage. Non-promotion and the continuous stagnation of members of staff for over 10 years. Non-confirmation of staff on acting appointment. Non-regularisation and proper placement of appointments. Refusal to convert Ad-hoc staff to permanent status.

“The complete collapse of health services owing to the non-payment of hospital bills. Non-remittance of 10 months’ PAYE. Refusal to complete the work on review of conditions of service. Non-implementation of the already completed work on career path. Undue board’s interference with the day-to-day running of the company.”

Failure to pay union check-off dues and other deductions owed to third parties, as well as the non-disbursement of the 2024 productivity bonus, has been noted. It was further stated that these demands were not met, even though the workers contributed N94 billion to the company over the past 90 days.

The workers asserted that this significant achievement was realised through their committed services, despite the lack of essential working materials and the absence of funding for business districts.

“It is also worthy of note that we have significantly lost a huge number of members to death owing to pressure and precarious work conditions.

“Consequent upon the above, you are hereby put on notice of our readiness to resume the suspended action on the 27th November, 2024, and this shall commence anytime from the date of the receipt of this letter without an additional notice.

“Councils are by this letter directed and put on notice to commence full mobilization across the AEDC franchise areas of Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and FCT for an effective action.

“The struggle shall be sustained until victory is achieved, as a people united can never be defeated,” the communique also stated.