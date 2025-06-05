Army Confirms Killing Of 3 Boko Haram/ISWAP Leaders In Gun Battle

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the deaths of three leaders of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

The Army, in a statement on Thursday, said the terrorist leaders were killed during a fierce gun battle with troops at Mallam Fatori and Buratai.

The statement identified the eliminated terrorist leaders as Amir Abu Ali, Amir Ibunu, and Amir Abu Waldume.

“Three prominent Boko Haram/ISWAP leaders Amir Abu Ali, Amir Ibunu, and Amir Abu Waldume eliminated in Mallam Fatori and Buratai fierce gunbattles,” the Army statement read.

Earlier, Naija News had reported that troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully eliminated several Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Borno State.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralized the terrorists in Mallam Fatori and Buratai in the early hours of Thursday, 5th June 2025.

In other news, unknown gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, reportedly set up an ambush targeting security personnel in the Abraka community of Delta State, following a joint operation by police, vigilantes, and hunters that resulted in the deaths of four abductors in the university town.

Reports indicate that some security officials may have been killed or injured during the ambush, and a disturbance reportedly erupted between the residents of Abraka and northern individuals living in the area due to the situation.

On Wednesday, some hijackers allegedly attacked and killed two residents who were in the bush for a land transaction. Upon receiving this information, the police quickly mobilised to the location alongside local hunters and vigilantes.

Naija News learnt that a resident, Marcus Dafe, who participated in a protest against kidnapping in Abraka that was disrupted by security forces, was reportedly shot dead by alleged kidnappers.