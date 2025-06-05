Al-Hilal Table Contract Offer For Victor Osimhen

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal have made a formal contract offer to Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, setting the stage for a high-stakes transfer battle for one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

Osimhen, 26, enjoyed a sensational loan spell at Turkish champions Galatasaray last season, netting 25 goals and contributing five assists in just 29 Super Lig appearances.

His explosive form has reignited interest from top clubs across Europe and beyond, with Chelsea and Manchester United previously linked with the Napoli frontman.

The Nigerian international, who scored 31 goals across all competitions to fire Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years during the 2022–23 season, is expected to return to Italy this summer. His current contract with the Serie A club runs until 2026.

However, his future at Napoli has become increasingly uncertain after new head coach Antonio Conte opted to bring in Romelu Lukaku last summer, sidelining Osimhen from his plans.

That decision left Osimhen scrambling for a move during the last transfer window. Despite heavy interest, including serious links to Chelsea and multiple Saudi Pro League clubs, no deal materialized.

Chelsea, in particular, have continued to circle. Club legends John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba have both openly campaigned to bring the Nigerian to Stamford Bridge.

Mikel, speaking last year, said, “I hope that Chelsea fans will finally see him come to the club. I’ll make sure I send him those text messages and calls, making sure Chelsea is his top priority.”

Drogba, another Chelsea icon and an inspiration to Osimhen, has also been in contact with the striker, sharing what the club means to him and urging the forward to consider West London as his next destination.

“Didier is also speaking to him, sharing his own ideas and what the club means to us,” Mikel added. “It’s a huge transfer fee, but if we can match it and get him to the club, that would be absolutely fantastic.”

With Al-Hilal now making a concrete offer, the race for Osimhen’s signature is heating up. While the financial might of the Saudi club could sway negotiations, Chelsea’s emotional appeal and Champions League ambitions could still hold significant influence over the striker’s decision.