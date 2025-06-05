Akwa Ibom Governor Declares State Of Emergency, Appoints Sole Administrator

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has declared a State of Emergency on the newly revamped Ibom Paint factory, formerly known as Peacock Paints, located in Etinan Local Government Area.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday, June 4, while commissioning the upgraded facility.

As part of the revamp strategy, he appointed Ime Uwah, his Senior Special Assistant on Entrepreneurial Development, as Sole Administrator of the company.

Speaking at the event, Governor Eno highlighted the need for focused leadership to revive the moribund state-owned company.

“A few months ago, during one of our project review meetings, the issue of resuscitating Ibom Paint came up. I asked Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob if it was possible to really revive this place. He responded, ‘Yes, we can.’ What this place needed was dynamic management, free from distractions, and that is what it now has,” Eno stated.

He added: “I have declared a State of Emergency on Ibom Paint, and the Sole Administrator is Honourable Ime Uwah. He is the one running this factory and has produced results in the last three months. This place will engage our young people, and it is important we keep it alive.”

Eno directed all contractors handling government projects in the state to begin using Ibom Paint products, as a way to boost local enterprise and job creation.

He also lauded Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob, Managing Director of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), for playing a pivotal role in the factory’s revival, commending his “passionate efforts in translating the government’s vision.”

“We will continue to partner with AKICORP to ensure that all state-owned enterprises function optimally,” he assured.