Adeleke: Your Outburst Shows Alarming Ignorance Of Democratic Principles – PDP Warns APC To Desist From Insulting Presidency

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from insulting the Presidency over the hosting of Governor Ademola Adeleke by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking via a statement by the PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, the party described the APC’s reactions as unbecoming and disgraceful.

They accused the APC of lacking basic understanding of governance and intergovernmental courtesy in a democratic setting.

Bisi said, “The vitriolic outbursts from APC stalwarts since President Tinubu welcomed Governor Adeleke at His Lagos Residence show a total disregard for decorum and an alarming ignorance of democratic principles. Such conduct is beneath the proud Yoruba tradition of mutual respect and civility.”

He emphasised that Governor Adeleke will continue to engage all democratic avenues, including discussions with the President where and when necessary, to secure meaningful development for the people of Osun who made him their Governor

The PDP pointed out that the APC has a habit of showing disrespect to government officials, referencing similar outbursts during the visits of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, the ranking member of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, and lately, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. All of whom faced unprovoked insults from Osun APC elements simply for acknowledging the Governor’s developmental strides.

Drawing from history, Bisi reminded the APC of how former Osun Governor Baba Bisi Akande, despite party differences, hosted then-President Olusegun Obasanjo for 3 good days, engaging in joint project commissioning and dialogue for the state’s benefit.

“That’s how real governance works. Perhaps today’s APC chronic minnows should seek wisdom from respected leaders like Baba Bisi Akande on the true meaning of leadership and statesmanship,” he noted.

He concluded by urging the APC to rise above petty politics and focus on constructive engagement for the people’s welfare, praising Governor Adeleke for maintaining a firm focus on peace, progress, and purposeful dialogue.