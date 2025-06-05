A Good Leader Must Be Ready To Step On Toes – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he was not appointed as a minister to participate in a beauty contest but to deliver good governance.

He warned that the idea of “untouchables” in the capital city is a myth.

The Minister stated this at the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Thursday.

The former Rivers State governor, while delivering a lecture titled “Nigeria of Our Dreams”, said leadership requires the courage to make bold decisions for the common good, not just popularity or sentiment.

He stressed that since assuming office nearly two years ago, his administration has enforced strict compliance with rules and regulations in line with the constitution.

He said, “Poor people don’t own houses in the FCT. All the affluent areas—Maitama, Asokoro, and the Central Business District—are occupied by the rich. Some of them believe they are untouchable. But a good leader must be ready to step on toes, and that is exactly what we have done. That is why Abuja is becoming more like a true federal capital territory.

“I’m not the first FCT Minister, but I’ve made it clear that no one is exempt. Mention one poor person who owns property in Maitama—none. They are all wealthy individuals who don’t want to pay taxes. Well, they must pay. If they don’t, I will touch them, and heaven will not fall—in fact, it will be at peace.”

The minister reiterated that he was not appointed to participate in a “beauty contest” but to deliver effective governance and enforce compliance, regardless of status or influence.