2027 Elections Will Be A Referendum On APC’s Misguided Policies – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the 2027 general elections will serve as a referendum on what it described as the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

Naija News reports that the party criticized the ruling APC for its handling of national security, economic management, and governance, and vowed to hold the government accountable for what it called widespread shortcomings.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the party is positioning itself as a credible alternative to rescue Nigeria from the APC’s “misguided policies and propaganda.”

He accused the current administration of failing to address key national challenges, particularly the worsening insecurity and economic hardship across the country.

“In two years, over 600 Nigerians have been killed. That’s on record,” Ologunagba stated.

“This government celebrates defection like it’s celebrating successful policy. That’s an indictment.”

He also criticized the APC’s economic approach, particularly its decision to seek a $24.5 billion loan aimed at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, the government has failed to show results or justify the massive borrowing.

“The president asked for a $24.5 billion loan to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, two years after. Where is the money?” he asked. “We were told subsidy removal would free up funds, where are the results?”

Ologunagba further accused the APC of undermining Nigeria’s democratic values by pushing toward a one-party system, a move he described as a direct threat to democracy.

He reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to a multi-party democratic system, stressing the importance of a strong opposition.