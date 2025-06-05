2027: ADC Launches Nationwide Consultation To Strengthen Coalition

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has kick-started a nationwide grassroots consultation aimed at strengthening its coalition framework and expanding its political reach in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The party’s National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that the initiative is not just a political event but “a deliberate grassroots movement to solidify its presence and deepen coalition integration.”

According to Nwosu, the consultations will run from Monday to Saturday in the first week of June 2025, spanning all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This historic program is scheduled to run across all 36 states of the federation… It follows a resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and is backed by the National Working Committee (NWC),” he said.

The consultations will convene in state capitals and involve a broad coalition of stakeholders, including political parties, civil society groups, labour unions, and patriotic Nigerians interested in ADC’s rescue agenda.

Nwosu emphasized that the consultation reflects ADC’s commitment to a bottom-up political model and “is no longer a project centered in Abuja.”

“The idea is to take the vision, mission, and rescue agenda of ADC and its partners to the people, where it truly belongs… This is a gathering of equals,” he said.

He said the coalition movement reflects the founding spirit of ADC and will be driven by grassroots mobilizers and coalition spokespersons, ensuring the party’s message “resonates deeply with every Nigerian, regardless of geography.”

Nwosu reiterated the party’s symbolic “handshake” tradition, which he described as a representation of warmth, unity, and inclusivity, urging members to embody ADC’s values of openness, compassion, and solidarity.

“Every member, from national to ward level, should now be fully adjusted to the tradition that ADC is co-owned by the coalition. This is a shared journey,” he said.

During an emergency session at the ADC Global Campus National Headquarters in Abuja, where the consultations were finalized, Nwosu underscored the urgency of Nigeria’s national crisis.

“There is an urgent need to rescue Nigeria from the grips of nepotism, hunger, impunity, corruption, insecurity, insurgency, and poor governance. We cannot afford to treat this as business as usual. This is a national emergency,” he declared.

The party also unveiled plans to introduce a grassroots-driven resource mobilization model, as part of its broader strategy to harmonize leadership, messaging, and development priorities across all political levels.