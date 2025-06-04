‘You’re A Very Weak Man, I Regret Fighting For You’ – Isaac Fayose Blasts Fubara Over Visit To Tinubu

Younger brother to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has expressed regret for fighting for the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara.

Naija News recalls that Fubara visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Reacting to Fubara’s visit, Fayose, in a video via his social media page, described Fubara as a weakling, claiming his destiny has been changed.

He said, “Fubara that was a governor three months ago, all he does now is to go and take pictures either with President in London or Lagos or stand outside Aso Rock or stand outside Wike’s house. They have changed his destiny. He is now taking pictures with his enemy. What a weak man, Fubara! You are very weak. I regret even fighting for you. Very weak man. Weakling!”

Similarly, Nigerian journalist, Oseni Rufai, has expressed disappointment with the decision of Fubara to visit President Tinubu.

Rufai said some people had thought Fubara would hold his ground even in the face of the suspension and state of emergency declared in Rivers State, but the visit shows politicians are always after their personal interests, which is political power.

Reacting to the development during The Morning Show on Arise Television on Wednesday, Rufai said Governor Fubara had been forced to bow to higher political powers.

The journalist said Fubara made a U-turn after saying his mind had left the Government House, which is an indication that things may be getting smoother between him and his estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike