‘You Betrayed And Destroyed A Party That Made You’ – Eze Attacks Wike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has challenged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to formally join the ruling party if he truly believes he is an asset.

Eze issued the challenge in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, while reacting to Wike’s recent media interview, where the minister took a swipe at former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

Naija News reports that Wike had criticised Amaechi for his remarks at his 60th birthday celebration, where the former Rivers governor lamented the economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that he was “very hungry.”

Eze accused Wike of betraying democratic values and questioned his moral standing in the current political landscape.

He said, “The fact remains that if Tinubu is a clean democrat, he would have rejected the results of his so-called electoral success in Rivers State, knowing very well that Wike succeeded in rubbishing all he has assumed to have earned as a democrat.”

According to Eze, Wike knows that posterity will never be fair to him and his generation, adding that the FCT Minister has since sold his conscience.

The APC chieftain said, “I will be wasting my precious time if I should give full attention to Wike’s ranting against Amaechi. He is only being envious.

“That man is bereft of good conscience. He knows they are waiting for him in APC, to cut his ego to size. He believes in eye service. One leg in PDP and one in APC, and you call yourself an asset. You are only a reservoir of blackmail, greed, envy and ingratitude.

“Does it make sense? You betrayed and destroyed a party that made you what you claim to be today, and now singing the praises of Tinubu and APC.

“You want to reap where you did not sow. I have cautioned Wike severally, he has dug his political grave, and the likes of Akpabio, Uzodimma, Umahi, Oshiomhole, etc, are waiting for him in APC.

“The burden of morality, blackmail, betrayal, and backstabbing is slowly but steadily drying Wike up; he is suffering from dementia.

“Amaechi doesn’t have his time, Amaechi is refined, not habitually arrogant and treacherous.

“The world is aware of what Wike did in the 2023 Presidential election, claiming credit for the illegality exhibited in Rivers State.

“This shows the shamelessness of Wike and the docility of our security architecture. No one comes out boldly to claim credit of electoral fraud and go free in informed societies like Wike did.

“Yes, you may not be hungry with the level of public looting associated with you, but Nigerians know Wike has contributed to 75% hunger in Nigeria today through his support to the Tinubu’s administration that has brought hunger to the entire nation.”

However, Eze thanked Wike for taking the time to reel out Amaechi’s political resumé in the past 23 years of purposeful service to humanity and Nigeria.

Furthermore, Eze applauded the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on New Media, Olabamji Enitan Jowosimi, and Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, saying the duo honestly acknowledged the president’s incapacity to lead Nigeria.