Wike Appointed To Destroy PDP – Party Chieftain Alleges

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Tom FredFish, has alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was appointed to destroy the opposition party.

FredFish called upon the party’s leadership to utilize constitutional measures to remove the former Governor of Rivers State from PDP.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the PDP Advocate for Peace and Justice (PAPAJ) made this appeal on Wednesday during a discussion with journalists in Uyo.

His remarks were in response to Wike’s statement asserting that no individual possesses the authority to expel him from the PDP.

In urging the PDP to take decisive action against Wike by promptly expelling him, FredFish emphasized that the minister has been undermining the party’s interests, which constitutes a clear breach of the party’s constitution, ideals, and principles.

The politician from Akwa Ibom also criticized Wike’s assertions that he is diligently working for the PDP.

He said: “If Mr. Wike says he is working hard for the party, the right question that Nigerians should ask him is what kind of hard work is he doing for the PDP? Is the hard work positive or negative?

“How can a man who has been working against the interests of the party after he failed to clinch the PDP ticket in the 2023 presidential race still have the temerity to say he is working for the interest of the party? How can he say such a thing?

“Is he not the same Wike who openly worked against the PDP in the 2023 presidential election and further connived with, encouraged and ordered the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly that are loyal to him to decamp to the APC and work against the interest of Rivers State controlled by the PDP?”

“As far as the PDP Advocate for Peace and Justice is concerned, Mr. Wike was appointed to destroy the PDP and he’s doing the job very well. He should not expect party faithful across the country to clap for him for compromising the efforts of the party leadership.

“There is no one in the country that has de-marketed the PDP more than Wike who has continuously used demeaning words on the PDP and its leaders – the most recent is the way he spoke about the governor of Oyo State Mr. Seyi Makinde.

“The PDP Advocate for Peace and Justice (PAPAJ) is calling on the PDP Board of Trustees headed by Senator Adolfus Wabara, former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Senator David Mark and other leaders of the party to rally round and galvanize the National Working Committee (NWC) to invoke sections 10(6), 57 and 58 of the PDP Constitution, as amended in 2017, for which he (Wile) should be expelled under Section 59 of the PDP Constitution,” FredFish added.